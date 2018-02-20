Stranger buys a house for mother of 6 in West Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A strange woman from Russia bought a house for Yekaterina Skvrotsova and her six children in Podstepnoe village of West-Kazakhstan region, Kazinform refers to "Moi Gorod" portal.

The woman from Russia who bought the house wished not to disclose her name. The family had lived in a tiny cold house in the country side which belonged to their friend. The child support and husband's KZT 70 thousand was not enough to afford a proper housing.



"This woman said she had learnt about our situation from the internet. She told us to find a house with all the conveniences. She bought the house for KZT 6 million, and titled in the children's names by equal shares so that the house could not be sold", the mother of six revealed.



The former owners left the furniture for Yekaterina Skvortsova: sofa, arm-chairs, kitchen furniture, washing machine, toys.