ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Street Christmas Fair was unveied in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The indescribable atmosphere of Christmas decorations, Christmas trees, toys and handiworks, fireworks and gingerbreads, and varieties of presents invites everyone to feel and enjoy the air of forthcoming holidays, Saryarka district mayor Arman Turlubek posted on his Facebook account.



The fair is open at the city square.