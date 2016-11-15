Street in Astana to be named after Nikola Tesla

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the streets in the Kazakh capital Astana will be named after a well-known inventor Nikola Tesla, Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said on Tuesday.

"After President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Serbia the two countries now have good opportunities to cooperate and use for the development of economic and cultural relations. The unveiling of Kazakhstan Street in Belgrade and Nikola Tesla Street in Astana tomorrow will promote further cooperation between our countries," the Serbian Premier said after the meeting with his Kazakhstani colleague Bakytzhan Sagintayev in Astana.



"I would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude to Serbia and to you, Mr. Prime Minister, for support and promotion of Kazakhstan's international initiatives," Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted at the meeting.



Nikola Tesla was a Serbian inventor, electrical engineer and futurist best known for his contribution to the design of the modern alternating current electricity supply system.



The SI unit of magnetic flux density the tesla was named in his honor.