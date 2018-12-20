Street in Jordan’s capital named after Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Bakhyt Sultanov has made an official visit to Amman, the mayor's press service informed.

Sister cities Astana and Amman are enhancing economic and cultural cooperation: one of the central streets of the capital of Jordan has been named today after Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.



The Mayor of Astana, Bakhyt Sultanov, and the Mayor of Amman, Yousef Shawarbeh, participated in the grand opening ceremony was attended by.

The friendly relationship established between President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and King Abdullah II of Jordan set an example and serve the interests of the two countries, Bakhyt Sultanov said in his speech.

He expressed gratitude for the attention to the work of the Kazakh Leader: it is to be recalled that in 2010, one of the central streets of the capital of Jordan was named after the President of Kazakhstan.



"We are grateful to all citizens of Amman for the homage to our Leader of the Nation. His Excellency Mr. Shawarbeh and I have just visited Nursultan Nazarbayev Street and familiarized ourselves with its development. And here we open the street named in honor of the capital of Kazakhstan. It is symbolic that this happens in the year that marks the 20th Anniversary of young Astana. I believe that this will give a new impetus for the further rapprochement of the residents of our cities and countries," Sultanov emphasized.







In turn, the Mayor of Amman, Yousef Shawarbeh, also expressed confidence in the further fruitful cooperation between the capitals of the two countries. He pointed out that Astana sets a benchmark for modern cities, and that Astana Street will embody the friendship and fruitful cooperation.



The ceremony took place as part of the official visit of Astana Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov to the capital of Jordan. During the meeting, the mayors of Astana and Amman discussed the prospects for further cooperation between the two cities in various fields.



"Our visit to Amman is an excellent opportunity to further intensify bilateral cooperation in the field of urban development. We know that a number of ambitious reforms and projects in the areas of transport, landscaping, construction and smart technology, simplification and automation administrative procedures, and in improving the business environment are being implemented in Amman. In Astana, we are also actively working in these areas. I am sure we have something to share with each other on these matters. We are ready to share best practices," Sultanov highlighted.



He also reminded the mayor of Amman that Astana International Financial Centre has been operating in the capital of Kazakhstan since the start of the year, and invited Jordanian businessmen to participate in its activities. The opening ceremony was accompanied by traditional folk dances to national motifs performed by Kazakh and Jordanian musicians.

It is to be recalled that the memory of His Majesty the late King Hussein bin Talal of Jordan was eternalized in Astana in January 2012. The agreement between the city administrations of Astana and Amman to establish sister city relations was signed on November 8, 2005.