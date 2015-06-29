  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Street in Kazan city named after Nursultan Nazarbayev (PHOTO)

    22:22, 29 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazan city council unveiled a sign renaming a street in Kazan after the president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in recognition of the distinguished relations between the two countries, according to ProKazan.ru.

    "Having considered the petition of the chairman of the national-cultural autonomy of the Kazakhs in Tatarstan S. Dzhaksybayev to name one of the streets of Kazan after the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, it was decided to rename Esperanto street after Nursultan Nazarbayev," the website informs.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!