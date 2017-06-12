Street named after famous Kazakh akyn opened in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhambyl Zhabayev Street opened in the capital of Turkey, Kazakh Yerzhan Zhunisov living in Ankara reported on his Facebook page.

The name of one of the greatest Kazakh akyns of all time was given to one of the streets in the Keçiören district of Ankara, near the park of another famous Kazakh akyn Suyunbay Aronuly.























Akyns are improvising poets and singers. They improvise in the form of a song-like recitative, usually to the accompaniment of a dombra. Considering the nomadic lifestyle and illiteracy of most of the rural population in Central Asia in pre-Soviet times, akyns played an important role in terms of expressing people's thoughts and feelings, exposing social vices, and glorifying heroes.

Modern akyns may also publish their original lyrics and poetry.