Street named after Islam Karimov may appear in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the streets in the Kazakh capital Astana may be renamed in honor of late President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

Head of the Language Development Department of Astana city Tleugali Kishkashbayev told Kazinform correspondent that the decision on renaming of the street is likely to be made in a week.



"Perhaps, the decision [on renaming the street] will be made in a week. We received a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the international agreement made between the two countries suggesting renaming E-109 Street located between Kabanbai Batyr Avenue and Turan Avenue. It is proposed to rename the 682m long street in honor of the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov," Kishkashbayev said.



In his words, the decision may be made at a session of the city authorities.



He also reminded that there a lot of streets in Tashkent named after renowned Kazakhstanis, including Abai, Tole Bi and many others.