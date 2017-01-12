Streets closure during Universiade torch relay in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 25, 2017 in Astana the torch relay of the 28th Winter Universiade will take place in Astana, the Akimat informed.





Public transport traffic will be partially restricted from 10:00 till 12:30 on the following streets:

- Kabanbay batyr avenue from Turar Ryskulov Str. to Dostyk Str.;

- on Dostyk Str. from Kabanbay batyr avenue to Turkestan Street.

Also on January 25, 2017 from 12:45 to 15:00 transport will be restricted in the following streets:

- D.Kunayev Str. from Turkestan Str. to Kabanbay batyr avenue

- Kabanbay batyr avenue from D.Kunayev Str. to the parking area of Ramstor (Respublika ave.);

- Respublika ave. from the parking area of Ramstor to Kenessary Str.;

- on Kenessary Str. from Respublika ave. to the old square of Astana. The areas will be blocked till the end event.

The Police of Astana Department of Internal Affairs asks drivers to treat the temporary restrictions with understanding and plan alternative ways in advance.