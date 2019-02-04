Strengthening of bilateral coop with Kazakhstan on agenda of Slovenian leadership

LJUBLJANA. KAZINFORM - President of Slovenia Borut Pahor expressed his interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and invited President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Slovenia for an official visit, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

This was communicated by the Head of the Republic of Slovenia to the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Slovenia (with residence in Vienna) Kairat Sarybay on the 30th of January 2019 on the sidelines of the reception for the diplomatic corps.

In addition, the Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec and Foreign Minister Miro Cerar expressed their support for Kazakhstan's foreign policy during the Slovenian leadership's meeting with the diplomatic corps, and highlighted that the priorities of the economic and social stability of Slovenia, as well as the priorities of ensuring peace and security in the world correspond to Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

Within the framework of implementing the President's task on economization of foreign policy, attracting best practices, new technologies and investments to Kazakhstan, the Slovenian Economic Development and Technology Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek agreed to boost bilateral trade and intensify economic relations. Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia Sonja Smuc has also expressed the growing interest of Slovenian entrepreneurs in Central Asia

Considering the experience of Ljubljana as a winner of the European "green" city award an issue of deepening regional cooperation between Astana and Ljubljana has been discussed on the sidelines of the Ambassador's working visit during a meeting with knowledgeable Slovenian politician, Mayor of Ljubljana Zoran Jankovic, where an agreement was reached to organize Z.Jankovic's visit to Astana in the year 2019.

Additionally, strengthening the inter-parliamentary cooperation between two countries was discussed with Zmago Jelincic, the Chairman of the newly established Kazakh-Slovenian Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group at the National Assembly of Slovenia.