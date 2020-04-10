Strict quarantine rules have effect, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM «Strict quarantine rules brought results,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told at today’s meeting of the State Commission.

«The daily growth in coronavirus case rates in Nur-Sultan and Almaty has stabilized. The same time people’s social welfare and economic situation at large remain complicated. The decree on state of emergency will expire on April 15. It is clear now that it is crucial to prolong the state of emergency at least until the end of April,» the President said.

He charged to prolong quarantine in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent and corresponding regions till the close of April as recommended by the country’s and international virologists.

«There is no alternative but for quarantine, self- isolation. Otherwise the epidemic will grip all, health of the nation and the national safety will be put into jeopardy,» the President resumed.