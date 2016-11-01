Strike me dead! Irish weather forecaster 'killed' by lightning on live TV

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A normal weather report on Irish TV got an unexpectedly spooky twist on Halloween night...

A weather presenter at the TG4 channel was delivering her forecast as usual on Monday midnight, when suddenly she was struck by lightning and disappeared. The program went off air suddenly, cutting to an off-screen title card. It literally looked like the young lady was kidnapped by Thor or Zeus. ​

"Did you see the weather forecast tonight?" later appeared on the channel's official Twitter.

Some of the viewers were shocked and thunderstruck, questioning whether the weather forecaster was fine. In the end it turned out that TG4 had just pulled a rather quirky Halloween prank on its viewers.



Source: Sputniknews



