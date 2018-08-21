Strom alert issued for 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storms alerts have been issued for East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, south-west, west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s, possible hail and squalls are forecast to roll through East Kazakhstan region on August 22.



South-west, west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms are expected to hit West Kazakhstan on August 22-23.



North-west wind blowing 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s in the night, thunderstorms, fog and squall are predicted to batter North Kazakhstan region tomorrow.