  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Strom alert issued for Astana

    15:42, 26 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm warning has been issued for Astana and three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet said. 

    Increase of the wind up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s is forecast for Akmola region on April 27 with widely scattered thunderstorms. South and south-west wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is expected to hit tomorrow the capital city in the morning and during the day with 90-95% of storm probability.

    Winds blowing up to 15-25 m/s, storms and fogs are expected in Kostanay region on April 27 all day long.

    South, south-west wind up to 15-20 m/s, with wind blasts up to 25 m/s in spots are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan on Friday.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Environment Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!