    Strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off Fiji Islands, tsunami warning issued

    08:18, 12 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck near Vanuatu, Fiji, a tsunami warning has been issued.

    A strong earthquake with magnitude 7.5 has struck near Vanuatu and Fiji islands, the United States Geological Service reported. A local tsunami warning has been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

    The earthquake has struck 122 kilometres east of Ile Hunter, New Caledonia, which is southwest of Fiji islands.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com 

