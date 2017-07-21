Strong earthquake forces Kazakh tourists to sleep outside of hotels in Bodrum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 6.7 magnitude earthquake forced Kazakhstani tourists out of their hotels in Bodrum, Turkey last night, Kazinform reports.

Popular Kazakhstani journalist Yerzhan Suleimenov confirmed that Kazakhstani tourists who were enjoying their holidays in Bodrum had to spend last night outside of their hotels due to strong earthquake.



Suleimenov said in a Facebook post that the earthquake jolted Bodrum at night. "Two strong jolts at 1:45 a.m. and then small jolts every 15 minutes. People left their hotels and slept outside," his Facebook post reads.



In his words, all clients of the hotel where he stayed slept on sunbeds outside. There were no injuries.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has earlier confirmed that there are no nationals of Kazakhstan among those injured in the earthquake that hit near the Turkish western coast in the Aegean Sea.



As a reminder, at least two people died and up to 100 people were injured as a result of the earthquake in the Greek island of Kos.