Strong earthquake hits several regions of Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM A strong earthquake hit Azerbaijan's Ujar, Mingachevir, Yevlakh and Ganja regions, residents of Yevlakh and Ganja told Trend Sept.4.

Reportedly, the earthquake was felt in the abovementioned regions.

The earthquake was recorded Sept.4, at 09:49:36 (UTC/GMT +5 hours) in 29 kilometers from Sheki district, according to the message posted on the website of the Republican Seismological Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The earthquake measured 7 points on Richter scale in the epicenter and 5-6 points in the residential areas nearby. The depth of the earthquake focus was 13 kilometers, while the magnitude reached 5.9.

Azerbaijan is located in a seismic zone, therefore, such earthquakes are normal, Vusala Rafiggizi, spokesperson of the Republican Seismological Service Center of ANAS (Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences) told Trend Sept.4.

"This earthquake can be considered a strong one," said the spokesperson, adding that no casualties have been reported as of yet.

The earthquake caused cracks in the walls of some houses in Sheki, the city's residents told Trend.

According to the preliminary data, no destructions have been observed as a result of the earthquake, Ogtay Bayramov, spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

However, the ministry's Crisis Management Center is carrying out investigation and additional information will be provided after obtaining more accurate data, he added.

Meanwhile, another earthquake hit the border cities of Azerbaijan and Iran Sept. 4 morning.

The quake hit the cities of Parsabad, Bileh Savar and Germi in the Ardabil Province of Iran near the country's border with Azerbaijan. The quake, measured 5 points on the Richter scale in its epicenter and about 4 points in the residential areas nearby, Trend.az reports.