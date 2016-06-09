Strong earthquake rattles eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit eastern Indonesia early Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

According to the USGS, the quake struck at 12:13 a.m. Its epicenter was located south of the resort island of Lombok, near Bali, and the focus was 29 kilometers under the seabed.



No tsunami warning was issued by the Jakarta-based Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.



Indonesia is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions frequently occur.



Source: Kyodo