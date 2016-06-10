Strong heat forecast for southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain, strong wind are expected in most of the regions of the country on Friday. Fog is also expected in northern regions of the country, and no precipitation is forecast for southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan.

Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhsatn, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau regions will have windy weather today, and fog is also expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind and even hail is forecast for East Kazakhstan region for today.

Strong heat is expected in Almaty, Zhmabyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions today.