Strong heat persists in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the next three days, dry and hot air from the Iran will continue to flow to the western, southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan. Thus, the weather will remain very hot with daytime temperatures of 33-39ºC and up to 40-45ºC in some places, Kazhydromet reports.

With the passage of atmospheric fronts through the northern, central, and eastern regions of the country, temperatures there are milder and short rains with thunderstorms and hail are possible.



An excessive heat warning has been issued for five regions. On the afternoon of July 28-29 in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau and on July 29-30 in the Kostanay and Aktobe regions temperatures are expected to reach 40-43ºC.