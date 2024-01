ASTANA. KAZINFORM The mercury will rise up to +45 degrees in five regions of Kazakhstan between July 28 and 30, 2017.

"A very strong heat of +40+43 degrees Centigrade is expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau on July 28-29 and in Kostanay and Aktobe regions on July 29-30," Kazhydromet says.