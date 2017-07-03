Strong heat predicted in Kazakhstan, July 4-6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fervent heat is expected on 4th, 5th and 6th July, 2017, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet.

According to the weather forecasters, the anticyclone, which has shifted to Kazakhstan, caused hot and dry weather in most of the republic, except for the northern and northeastern portions with scattered rains and the air temperature below the climate normal.

"In the next three days, the atmospheric fronts will bring intermittent rains with thunderstorms, gusty winds and the air temperature near the normal to some areas of the west, north and east of the country. The rest of Kazakhstan will continue to see hot weather as the temperature will occasionally rise +38+43 degrees, or 4 to 8 Centigrade degrees higher than usual," Kazhydromet reported.

Advisory weather forecast for Astana

On July 4: partly cloudy, occasional rains, thunderstorm and possible hail. Wind: south-westerly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +19 +21° C at night, +30 +32° C in the daytime.

On July 5: variable cloudiness, sometimes rain with thunderstorm. Wind: north-westerly changing to northeasterly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature:+16 + 18° C at night, +26 +28° C in the daytime.

On July 6: partly cloudy, rain with thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind: south-easterly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +13 +15° C at night, +28 +30° C in the daytime.

Advisory weather forecast for Almaty

On July 4: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +20 +22° С at night, +34 +36° С in the daytime.

On July 5: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +21 +23° C at night, +34 +36° C in the daytime.

On July 6: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +22 +24° C at night, +35 +37° C in the daytime.