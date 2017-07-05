Strong heat, rains, thunderstorms, and hail expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 5, with the passage of frontal sections, on the most part of Kazakhstan, weather will remain unstable with rains and thunderstorms in some places. Forecasters also expect winds to increase and warn of hail, Kazhydromet said.

In western and southern regions hot weather without precipitation is expected.

In North-Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, wind will increase to 15-20 m/s, gusting in places up to 25 m/s, hail is possible.

In Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions, wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/. Hail.

In Kostanai region, wind is expected to reach 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23 m/s.

In West Kazakhstan, and in the afternoon in Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions, wind is expected to grow to 15-20 m/s.

In the afternoon in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions, wind is expected to grow 15-20 m/s. Dust storm.

Strong hit is expected in Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, in places in South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda, also in Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

In some places in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions extreme fire hazard has been annouced.