Strong heat remains in Kazakhstan on Friday and possible rain in north and west of country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather in most parts of Kazakhstan will remain without precipitation except for the western and northern parts of the country where short rains and thunderstorm can happen, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Strong heat and a dust storm are expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind is expected in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

Fog at night or early in the morning and strong wind during the day are forecast for North Kazakhstan region.

Strong heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire risk remains in most part of the country.