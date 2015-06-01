Strong heat to remain next several days in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Summer like weather has come to Kazakhstan. The minimum temperature during the weekend was up to +30-35 degrees Celsius, +38-40 degrees in western and southern regions, "Kazhydromet" informs.

The only regions that had the temperature lower than the average for this period is east and southeast parts of the country.

The high temperature will remain for the next three days in the country. However, west and north regions of the country will have some short rains with thunderstorm and strong wind in spots.