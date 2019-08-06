Strong typhoon hits southwestern Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A strong typhoon made landfall on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu early Tuesday morning, leaving one person dead and injuring several others while disrupting transportation, KYODO reports.

A man in his 50s was found in a swollenriver in Kokonoe, Oita Prefecture, and was later confirmed dead, local policesaid.

The season's eighth typhoon was thesecond to make landfall on the Japanese archipelago this year after TyphoonNari on July 27, the agency said.

Miyazaki recorded winds of 142.6kilometers per hour, an August record for the city's observation point, whileNobeoka, also in Miyazaki Prefecture, received a record 95.5 millimeters ofrain in an hour.

Among people injured was a 55-year-oldwoman in Hiji, Oita Prefecture, who was blown over by the wind while taking outher garbage, according to local rescuers.

Japanese airlines said they havecancelled more than 130 flights to and from Kyushu and other areas in westernJapan due to the weather, while Kyushu Railway Co. said it cancelled trainservices on a number of lines.