Strong typhoon nearing SW Japan's Kyushu

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The weather agency warned Monday of strong wind and heavy rain in extensive areas of Japan as a strong typhoon was nearing the southwestern Japanese main island of Kyushu, Kyodo reports.

Typhoon Malakas, the season's 16th, may cause downpour in western and eastern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Heavy rain fell in some areas Monday already, including precipitation of 110 millimeters per hour in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture.



The typhoon was in the East China Sea some 170 kilometers west of Yaku Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, as of 5 p.m. Monday. It was heading northeast at 30 km per hour, according to the agency.



The storm was packing winds of up to 216 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals near its center.



Source: Kyodo