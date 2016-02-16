Strong wind and no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will dominate today almost in all regions of Kazakhstan. Western and eastern parts only will be hit by frontal-type precipitation. Strong wind and fog are expected in some areas, while eastern parts will be hit by a snowdrift.

As Kazhydromet informs, fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed in Zhambyl region (in the daytime) and in the West Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-22 m per s.

In Almaty region, in the area of Zhalanashkol, wind speed will reach 20-25 m per s.

Some areas of the East Kazakhstan region will be hit by a strong wind (15-20 m per s) and a snowdrift in the daytime.

Severe frosts and temperature drop to -33ºС are forecast in Kazakhstan in the nearest three days.