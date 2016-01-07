Strong wind and precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on January 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather remains unstable in Kazakhstan bringing snow and precipitation in most parts of the country. Blizzards, fog, ice-slick and strong wind are also forecast for today.

As "Kazhydromet" informs, ice-slick, fog and strong wind are expected in Zhambyl region today.

Strong wind and blizzards are forecast for East Kazakhstan region.

Fog and ice-slick are expected in Mangystau region.

South Kazakhstan region will have fog and strong wind today.

Blizzards and fog are forecast for North Kazakhstan region for January 7.

Almaty region will have fog and strong wind today.

Fog is also expected in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.