Strong wind and precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Mar 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The fronts associated with the Northwestern cyclone will cause unstable weather conditions to linger in most of Kazakhstan, bringing precipitations such as rain and snow. Fog, ice slick, and strong wind as well as ground blizzard in the north are expected to hit the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Akmola, Karaganda, and East Kazkahstan regions are to see occasional fog, ground blizzard, 15-20mps wind, and ice slick.

Occasional fog and 15-20mps wind are in store for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions are to brace for fog and ice slick in places. Wind at 15-20mps is forecast for West Kazakhstan region at daytime.

Kostanay region will expect in places fog and ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime.

Fog is to coat Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions locally. Zhalanashkol district of Almaty region is to brace for 15-23mps wind.