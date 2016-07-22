Strong wind and rain forecast for most regions of country today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather, strong wind and hail in spots will rule the day in the most parts of Kazakhstan today. The weather without precipitation remains just in southwestern region of the country.

Almaty and Karaganda regions will possible have hail and windy weather today.

Strong wind is expected in Zhambyl, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Kyzylorda region will have strong wind and dust storms today.

Fog in spots at night and strong wind during the day are forecast for Kostanay region.

Hail, strong wind and fog are expected in Pavlodar region.

North Kazakhstan region is expected to have fog at night and in the morning.

Strong wind with the possibility of hail is forecast for East Kazakhstan region.

However, Mangystau, Atyrau and Aktobe and Karaganda regions in spots will have hot weather today.