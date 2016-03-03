Strong wind and snow drift to hit Kazakhstan March 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, primarily, rains, fog, stiff wind and snow drifts are forecast for the northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, March 3. Other regions will enjoy sunny weather this day, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Karaganda, South Kazakhstan regions and Almaty region at night.

Fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s is predicted in Mangistau, Atyrau regions and in the daytime in Kyzylorda region.

Snow drift, fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Kostanay region.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region where wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s. Snow drift is forecast there at night.

In Pavlodar region, wind speed will rise to 15- 20 m per s and snow drift will hit at night.

Fog will cover East Kazakhstan region. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and snow drift will strike the region at night.