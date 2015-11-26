Strong wind, fog and ice slick forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, blizzard, fog, ice slick and gusty wind dominate today's weather forecast for western, north-western and northern parts of Kazakhstan.

As Kazhydromet informs, other regions will enjoy sunny weather November 26.

Some areas in North Kazakhstan region will have foggy and windy weather (15-20 m per s). Ice slick and blizzard are expected there too.

Strong wind up to 15-22 m per s, fog and black ice are forecast in parts of Kostanay region and in the daytime in Pavlodar region.

Fog is expected at night and in the morning in parts of Almaty region. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol will increase up to 18-23 m per s.

Nighttime fog will blanket some areas of Mangystau region to be hit with strong wind too (15-20 m per s).

Fog and ice slick are forecast in parts of Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will also cover some areas of Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions,