Strong wind peels off roofing from two schools in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Strong winds with gusts of 28 mps ripped off roofing from two schools in Zaisan district, East Kazakhstan region. Fortunately, there were no victims reported.

The total area of the peeled roofing is 350 square meters. Special commission arrived in the district. The region is hit by heavy rains. Local weather forecasters have issued a storm warning. Thus, September 22-23 there will be a scattering of showers and further snow in the region. Air temperature will drop to 0-5°C.