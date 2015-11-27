Strong wind, precipitation, ice sick and fog to dominate weather forecast for Nov 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, blizzard, ice slick, fog and wind speed increase are forecast in northern, northwestern and western parts of the republic on November 27. According to Kazhydromet, the other regions will enjoy sunny weather today.

North Kazakhstan region will have foggy and windy weather (15-20 m per s) today, where fog and blizzard are expected too.

Wind speed in Kostanay region and in the daytime in Pavlodar region will increase up to 15-22 m per s. Fog and black ice are to cover some areas.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty region at night and in the morning. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol will rise up to 18-23 m per s.

In East Kazakhstan region wind speed will increase up to 15-20 m per s. Nighttime fog is expected there too.

Nighttime fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are also expected in Mangystau region.

Fog and ice slick are forecast in some areas of Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will stay in parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.