    Strong wind to batter Kazakhstan Fri

    07:34, 13 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe today, March 13, weather without precipitations, while the country’s west and northwest are to face rain, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind gusting up to 18-23, 28 m/s is expected today to batter Zhalanashkol district in Almaty region.

    Patchy fog and wind of 15-20 m/s are to blanket Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog is to shroud Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola regions.

    Black ice and fog are expected in Pavlodar, Kostanay regions.

    Strong wind is forecast to hit Kyzylorda region during the day.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
