Strong wind to hit Astana in 3 upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that stiff wind will batter the Kazakh capital Astana in the upcoming three days, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city.

According to Kazhydromet, it will be partly cloudy and snowy in Astana on December 21. Drifting snow is forecast for nighttime and early morning. Southwestern wind with gusts up to 9-14 mps at night and 15-20 mps at daytime will hit the city. Mercury is set to drop to -13, -15°C.



Snowfall, some sun and blizzard are expected on December 22. Gusts of southeastern wind will reach 9- 14 mps at night and 15-20 mps at daytime. Mercury will drop to -22, -24°C at night and increase up to -12, -14°C at daytime.



Partly cloudy and snowy weather is expected in the Kazakh capital on December 23. Gusts of wind may reach up to 15-20 mps. Biting frost will bring the mercury down to -31, -33°C at night and -21, 23°C at daytime.