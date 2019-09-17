Strong wind to hit three regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strong wind is forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, fog and strong south-western wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted for Kostanay region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

September 17 thunderstorm and strong south-western wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for Akmola region and Kokshetau. There is a 90-95% chance of storm.

South-western wind with gusts up to 15-20 m/s will hit Aktobe region. Chance of storm is the same as in the above mentioned regions.