  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Strong wind to hit three regions of Kazakhstan

    07:28, 17 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strong wind is forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, fog and strong south-western wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted for Kostanay region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    September 17 thunderstorm and strong south-western wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for Akmola region and Kokshetau. There is a 90-95% chance of storm.

    South-western wind with gusts up to 15-20 m/s will hit Aktobe region. Chance of storm is the same as in the above mentioned regions.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!