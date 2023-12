ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Strong wind is forecast to batter Atyrau region on May 6 gusting up to 20 m/s.

The emergency situations department of Atyrau region warns of deterioration of weather conditions and approaching wild wind.



As earlier reported, on May 3 stormy wind ripped roofs of the buildings off, uprooted trees and damaged power lines across the region. An emergency operations center was founded in the city.