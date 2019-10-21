  • kz
    Strong winds and low temperatures forecast in three regions of Kazakhstan

    14:56, 21 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in Turkestan, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    Rude wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in some areas of Turkestan region on October 22. Freezing temperature is forecast during night hours.

    Fog, black ice and strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s are predicted for North Kazakhstan region.

    Air temperature drop to -5C, northeast wind of 15-20 m/s forecast for Zhambyl region on October 22-24. Fog will blanket some areas of the region.

