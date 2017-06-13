Strong winds expected on June 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will persist on most of the territory of Kazakhstan with the passage of frontal sections. In some areas, fog, rains, thunderstorms, and hail are expected., according to Kazhydromet.

In Zhambyl region, hail is expected. Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m/s, gusting to up to 23 m/s.

In Almaty region, wind will increase to 17-22 m/s.

It will be foggy at night and in the morning in North-Kazakhstan region.

In Kostanai region also foggy. Wind will reach 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fog is expected in Mangistau region in the afternoon. Wind will increase up to 15-20 m/s.

In Kyzylorda region, wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s. Hail is possible in the morning and during the day.

During the day in South Kazakhstan region, wind will reach 15-20 m/s. A dust storm is possible.

In the afternoon, in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl region fire hazard remains in place.