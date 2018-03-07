  • kz
    Strong winds in store for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    08:00, 07 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather conditions are expected in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, according to Kazhydromet.

    Mets warn of heavy precipitation in some parts of the country, as well as fog, ice, winds strengthening, and snowstorms.

    Thus, in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions, wind speeds are expected to reach 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28, 30 m/s. The regions will also see snowstorms, fog, and ice.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s will cause snowstorms in Karaganda and Kostanay regions. Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.

    Blowing snow will hit Aktobe region caused by winds strengthening up to 18 m/s.

    Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Mangistau region.

    Fog, ice, and winds strengthening up to 15-25 m/s are expected In Kyzylorda, South-Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Almaty region. Winds here will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

     

