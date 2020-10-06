Structure of Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms approved

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State has signed the Decree «On some issues of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan» approving the Statute of the Agency and its structure, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The same Decree approves the transformation of the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy into the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency.

The Decree was signed on October 5.