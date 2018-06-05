Student, 17, dies of meningitis in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A 17-year-old student has been confirmed as the 13th victim of outbreak of meningitis in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Galymurat Zhukel, spokesperson of Almaty region governor, confirmed that the 17-year-old student of local university died of meningitis.



"The young man was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. It has not been revealed what university he attended," Mr. Zhukel added.



According to the spokesman, the guy died at 6:30 p.m. local time on Monday at the general hospital of Taldykorgan city. The patient was isolated from other people admitted to the hospital.



This is the second confirmed case of meningitis in Taldykorgan. Earlier it was reported that the 2-year-old girl succumbed to the disease. It total, 4 people became victims of the infection in the region this month.