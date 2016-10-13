Student brutally beaten by teacher in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Student of Grade 10 was brutally attacked by one of his teachers in West Kazakhstan region in early October, Kazinform has learnt from Moi Gorod web portal.

According to details, the student of a secondary school in Karaoba village named Yedil was hospitalized and underwent surgery after he was allegedly beaten by one of his teachers after school.



The accident involving the school's military instructor and a teacher of History occurred at a football pitch near the school.



Yedil's father Olzhas Maksotov who is currently at his bedside at the hospital said: "Our son didn't tell us about the incident. But, after he got worse, he told us everything.



The student is staying at the children's regional hospital after the surgery.



According to akim (head of Karaobinskiy district Nurlygali Duissekov, the military instructor has been suspended. "It is still not clear why he attacked the boy and what role the teacher of History played in the incident. Yedil's parents lodged a complaint against both in local police station. The investigation is underway," he said.