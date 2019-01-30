Student dormitory to be constructed in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A student dormitory is set to be constructed in the most comfortable and picturesque place of Taldykorgan city, Kazinform reports.

Students will have all conditions in place to study and have rest there. It will have its own library, a canteen, a cinema theater, a health unit and more.



The dormitory will have at least 96 three-bed rooms, a gallery and an elevator.



The building will be located next to the embankment, shopping malls, and central park.



Construction of the dormitory which is expected to be finished by yearend is dated to the Year of Youth.



