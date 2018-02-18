Student from Astana winner of Spelling Bee contest organized by US Embassy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The annual spelling competition in Astana organized by the US Embassy in Kazakhstan has finished. 33 students from different regions of Kazakhstan took part in "Spelling Bee" contest.

The winner is Ardak Poshayeva, four-year student of Nazarbayev University of Astana. Also there are prize winners - Dinara Kurakbayeva from Shymkent, Meruert Sovet from Karaganda, Albina Yerkimbayeva from Ust-Kamenogorsk and Viktoriya Ivashchenko from Petropavlovsk.

The purpose of the competition was to support Kazakhstan's trilingual policy and popularization of the English language among the youth.

Spelling Bee, which is new to Kazakhstan, is a big part of American culture. For more than 90 years schoolchildren of America have been participating in it. The challenge is to spell a word while standing on a stage. At times it appears difficult to spell a word correctly because there are many words in English which are spelled differently than pronounced.

Spelling Bee is an old tradition, which goes back to early 1920s. The US Embassy chose English as priority theme this year, and this competition has been held to support this initiative, according to US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol, who opened the event.

Now the prizewinners of the country competition will participate in the Central Asian stage to compete with the winners from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on March 10 in Almaty.