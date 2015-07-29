Student from Pavlodar wins gold medal at International Chemistry Olympiad

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Graduate from the Kazakh-Turkish lyceum in Pavlodar Adil Kabylda became a winner of the 47th International Chemistry Olympiad in Baku.

The event was held in the capital city of Azerbaijan - Baku. About 300 school students from 75 world countries took part in the Olympiad.

Adil Kabylda is a winner of the golden medal of the national Olympiad of Kazakhstan in chemistry in 2015, two-time silver medal winner of the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (in Moscow and Erevan). In 2014, he won a silver medal at the 46 th International Chemistry Olympiad in Vietnam.