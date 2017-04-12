  • kz
    Student killed in Venezuela opposition protest

    15:43, 12 April 2017
    CARACAS. KAZINFORM A 19-year-old student died Tuesday after being shot during clashes between police and demonstrators protesting against President Maduro, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

    Daniel Queliz became the second person to die within a week in street protests organized by opposition who want to remove Maduro from office in the crisis-hit nation. He died on Tuesday in Valencia, the state prosecution service said.

    "He was wounded in the neck by a bullet" when police broke up a demonstration near a housing complex, the prosecutors said in a statement.

