Students from W Kazakhstan win RoboLand 2017

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Talented students of the specialized boarding school №11 named after Saken Seifullin in West Kazakhstan presented their works at the 3rd international robotic science festival RoboLand 2017 in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to deputy principal of the boarding school Zhenis Shonbayev, 549 teams from Kazakhstan and Russia competed in various categories at the festival.



Dulat Muratov and Alibek Zalmukanov won the 1st place in the Kerderi category and were awarded with diplomas, medals and a cup.



Daulet Yersaiynov and Dauirbek Saktarov claimed the first spot in the Nu, pogodi category.



Other students of the boarding school Rassul Sidikhov and Makpal Amangeldiyeva received a certificate.