Students managed to assemble and disassemble UAZ vehicle in 90 seconds (VIDEO)

Students of Omsk Tank-Automotive Engineering Institute held a competition for the quick assembly and disassembly of the vehicle UAZ-3151 and set a record.





The vehicle was disassembled into 10 parts in one minute 30 seconds, and then put back together in two minutes.

The record was part of an international army technician competition "Rembat," which took place in Omsk, Russia, on August 5.

The team consisted of 11 people, and after setting the record they made a victory lap in the iconic car.

The UAZ-3151 is a modern version of the legendary Soviet UAZ-469 truck. Its first experimental designs came out in the late 1950s. Mass production began in 1972 and ended in 2003.

Source: Sputniknews.com